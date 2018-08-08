Posted: Aug 08, 2018 10:27 AMUpdated: Aug 08, 2018 10:27 AM

Evan Fahrbach

According to Bartlesville’s The City Beat - The Bartlesville City Council will talk about the state's new medical marijuana law during a special workshop meeting called for Monday.

Oklahoma voters approved State Question 788, which legalized medical marijuana in Oklahoma during an election on June 6.

At this past Monday’s City Council Meeting, it had mentioned the possibility of a workshop getting schedule. According to the release, City of Bartlesville staff has researched the issue and is in the process of drafting proposed regulations for the City Council to discuss and consider during the Aug. 13 meeting.

The release also mentioned that no action will be taken during the meeting. The matter is planned for discussion only. The Council will likely have something to take action the matter within the month - before State licensing begins next month.