Posted: Aug 08, 2018 2:58 PMUpdated: Aug 08, 2018 3:14 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man appeared in Washington County Court on Wednesday. Erich Colliver is facing a felony charge of child rape.

According to an affidavit, the 16-year-old victim recorded a video of a conversation with Colliver documenting sexual abuse that allegedly began when she was fourteen years old. The victim states the last incident occurred in June.

The victim claims that Colliver would make her perform sexual acts in order to gain privileges. Colliver made an oath that he would never do it again.

Bond was set at $75,000. Colliver’s next scheduled court appearance is set for August 31.