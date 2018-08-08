Posted: Aug 08, 2018 4:25 PMUpdated: Aug 08, 2018 4:55 PM

Max Gross

The filing period for the City of Bartlesville has officially closed. The only incumbent who did not file for re-election was Ward Two councilman John Kane.

Local attorney Remona Colson filed for the Ward Two seat just before the Wednesday deadline. Paul Stuart, an accountant, filed for the seat in Ward Two as well.

Stuart is making his first foray into politics but is excited for a chance to serve his city.

The fourth ward will pin incumbent Alan Gentges against Joel Rabinin a contested race in the November 6 general election.

First Ward councilman Dale Copeland, Third Ward councilman Jim Curd and Fifth Ward councilman Trevor Dorsey all filed and are unopposed for their seats.