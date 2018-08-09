Posted: Aug 09, 2018 10:25 AMUpdated: Aug 09, 2018 10:25 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The school year is quickly approaching, which means many parents will be searching for after school activities for their youngsters. The Boy’s and Girl’s Club of Bartlesville stopped by KWON’s Community Connection this morning to talk about their after school programs.

Jacob Wilson with the Boy’s and Girl’s Club says there is something for almost every child in the community.

If parents are interested in looking up specific programs or information, they can go to bgcbville.org.

