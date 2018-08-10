Posted: Aug 10, 2018 9:56 AMUpdated: Aug 10, 2018 9:56 AM

Garrett Giles

Non-profit health care providers in northeast Oklahoma that compromise the Community Care Transition Team will hold their 5th Annual Health Fair at the Bartlesville Community Center on August 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CCTT Director Anna DeBough says that the event will run a new program called "Bag It, Bring It" that deals with medication handling during the medication safety themed event.

DeBough says that people may not exist in another health facility’s system and that can lead to unnecessary medication prescriptions. "Bag It, Bring It" encourages people to take medications to every medical visit, which DeBough says will prevent medication errors. It will allow medical facilities to know what medications someone has taken before coming to the facility.

The CCTT event will safely dispose of expired and unwanted medications for free. Oklahoma Wesleyan nursing students will provide free screenings at the event as well.