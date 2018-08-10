Former Oklahoma City mayor Mick Cornett holds Bartlesville in high regards.

Cornett says that Bartlesville sets a the standard for Oklahoma when it comes to higher education and the rise in technological jobs.

The Republican candidate for Oklahoma Governor, Cornett, wants to use Bartlesville as an example for other areas in the state that need improvement with higher education and technology because Bartlesville matches his stance for the improvement in higher education and technology in the state.

The Republican nomination for governor rests between Cornett and Kevin Stitt and the election for the party representative will be held on Aug. 28.