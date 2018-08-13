Posted: Aug 13, 2018 4:54 AMUpdated: Aug 13, 2018 7:19 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Washington County Board of Commissioners will meet for their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning.

The Commissioners have a short agenda.

They will take a sheriff’s report and verification for the board of prisoners for the month of July. They will also take action on an Osage County Interlocal Cooperative Agreement for School Resource Officers at Caney Valley Elementary School for the upcoming school year.

They will also act on a contract for services between the Washington County Assessor’s Office and the Total Assessment Solutions Corp, regarding oil and gas business.

The Washington County Commissioners meet every Monday at 9:30 at the Commissioner’s Meeting Room in downtown Bartlesville.