Posted: Aug 13, 2018 4:56 AMUpdated: Aug 13, 2018 10:03 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The City of Bartlesville announced early last week that a workshop meeting has been called for Monday to discuss changes in regulations regarding the recent passage of the medical marijuana law.

Multiple discussion items are on the agenda - but, no action will be taken. The first item open for discussion is regarding any changes to city law after the passing of state question 788.

Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey and Community Development Director Lisa Beeman talk about where medical marijuana might be sold in town

Another discussion will be held on a proposed ordinance to amend chapters 12 and 13 of the Oklahoma Municipal Code. This is commonly known as the Smoking in Public Places and Indoor Workplaces Act.

Another presentation and discussion will be held regarding possible amendments to the City of Bartlesville’s municipal code. The purpose will be to provide consistency with the Oklahoma Beverage Control Act.

This meeting will not be webcasted but is open to the public.

The workshop is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the first floor conference room of City Hall.