Posted: Aug 13, 2018 11:35 AMUpdated: Aug 13, 2018 11:37 AM

Max Gross

A motion for the district attorney to file a petition for removal of Sheriff Kenny Freeman was denied at Monday morning’s meeting of the Nowata County Commissioners. Freeman will stay in office after a three-week long process of a potential ouster after widespread concerns from the community.

Chairman Doug Sonenberg made the motion after a 47-minute executive session. The commissioners once again sought the advice of district attorney Kevin Buchanan. The motion was put before a roll call vote to which commissioners Curtis Barnes and Bud Frost voted ‘no.’

The next item on the agenda was to approve general council for the sheriff with Hastings, Hughes and Associates. This item brought discussion between the commissioners and the legal representatives about the sheriff’s right for council.

State statute says Freeman is allowed to hire outside council. It was brought up in last week’s meeting that a potential petition for removal would be prosecuted by Buchanan therefore he could not represent the sheriff. Frost stated that with the failed petition for removal he doesn’t see a reason for outside council.

Barnes wanted to clarify that the district attorney isn't picking sides and ultimately the commissioners have decision-making authority.

The commissioners took no action on approving the contract for outside council.