Posted: Aug 13, 2018 3:20 PMUpdated: Aug 13, 2018 3:34 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after smashing the windshield of his father’s truck with a wooden stick. Robert Conley stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing a misdemeanor charge of damaging private property.

According to an affidavit, Conley’s father stated to police that the two had gotten into an argument about Conley being lazy. He claims Conley walked out of the house to the front yard where his pickup truck was parked.

Conley then picked up and wooden stick and started hitting the windshield of the Ford pickup truck. He then fled the residence and was not there when officers arrived on the scene.

Officers observed a large hole on the driver’s side of the windshield.

Bond for Conley was set at $500. His next scheduled court date is set for September 12.