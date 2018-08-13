Posted: Aug 13, 2018 3:33 PMUpdated: Aug 13, 2018 3:34 PM

Max Gross

A woman who allegedly struck a child she was babysitting appeared in Washington County Court on Monday. Michelle McGuire stood before a judge facing a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault and battery.

According to an affidavit, McGuire and her boyfriend were watching over an 11-year-old child. The mother of the child received a call from McGuire’s boyfriend claiming that the child was acting up and throwing a fit.

The mother came back to the residence where she had left the child. When she arrived the child came running out of the house with blood on his face and shirt. The child claims that McGuire had slapped him in the face.

The child stated that he did not want to be at the residence and that McGuire kept bothering him so he cursed at her. He said she then slapped him causing his nose to bleed.

The incident in question took place on January 7.

Bond was set at $2,500.