Posted: Aug 14, 2018 6:54 AMUpdated: Aug 14, 2018 6:59 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The City of Bartlesville learned about June’s sales tax numbers earlier this month, and the numbers continue to show signs of economic progress in the area.

The city finished fiscal year 2018 strong, and it has gotten off to a good start in 2019’s fiscal year. June’s numbers show that Bartlesville collected about 100-thousand more dollars in June of 2018 compared with June of 2017. That is an increase of about four-percent.

The numbers are relatively preliminary, as that money has some earmarked aside for the TIF District at Silver Lake Village. Even with that money set aside, estimates are still setting growth at a bit over three percent.

Bartlesville Treasurer Jason Muninger and City Manager Mike Bailey talk about the progress.

Governments in Oklahoma are mainly budgeted by sales tax dollars, meaning that money is vital to Bartlesville and all local governments.