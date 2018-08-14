Posted: Aug 14, 2018 8:02 AMUpdated: Aug 14, 2018 8:02 AM

Bill Lynch

Matt Miller of Miller EMS provided the first month report, since taking over in Barnsdall, and several properties on the county roll where purchased Monday at the meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners.

Miller said that the first month went well and they came in at a total of $23,000 in operating cost since taking over for Samaritan EMS in July in the Barnsdall Avant coverage area. Miller EMS attended to 31 responses, Requested Mutual Aid only once, and provided Mutual Aid three times. Miller also said that they had advanced life-saving capabilities approximately 70% of the time approximately 21 of 31 days of July the Barnsdall location had a paramedic on duty, and Miller said they will continue to work to improve those numbers.

A bit of a bidding war took place Monday as several properties were sold at the Commissioners meeting. The majority of the properties were purchased by Jesse and Chris Hudson. The Hudsons outbid the original bidders on four properties, bidding a total of $7,075.

Lastly, the Commissioners approve the purchase of to 500 gallon potable Drinking Water trailers which will be purchase through Emergency Management, and reimbursed by the states for the total of $8,550. The purchase comes as a result of the state fronting a $80,000 bill to the National Guard for use of there potable Drinking Water trailers last year in Osage County.

The next meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners will be next Monday at the Osage County Courthouse in Pawhuska at 10am.