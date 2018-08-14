Posted: Aug 14, 2018 12:37 PMUpdated: Aug 14, 2018 12:37 PM

Garrett Giles

Monday's regular meeting with the Washington County Board of Commissioners saw several items on its agenda passed.

The Washington County Commissioners reviewed the Sheriff Report and verified the July 2018 claims for the Board of Prisoners, approving this item first.

The Osage County Interlocal Cooperative agreement regarding school resources officers at Caney Valley Elementary School for the 2018-2019 school year also passed.

Coordnating with the sheriff's office in Osage County, the sheiff's office coordinated with the county to develop a cost analysis for the resource officers working a normal Monday to Friday shift. When Washington County Commissioner Mike Dunlap learned that Caney Valley would be responsible for the cost of the resource officers if it exceeded $25,500, he motioned for the approval of the item Commissioner Mitch Antle seconded.

The resource officers will be implemented as soon as possible now that item 1b has passed.

Finally, the commissioners approved the contract for services between Washington County Assessor's Office and Total Assessment Solutions Corp. regarding all prior years drilled and producing oil and gas wells, gas plants and/or compressors station installed January 1, 2017 thru December 31, 2017. It's th third renewal with TASC and prices have dropped from $25,000 to $17,000.