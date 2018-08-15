News
State of Oklahoma
Posted: Aug 15, 2018 10:11 AMUpdated: Aug 15, 2018 10:11 AM
Legislative Working Group to Discuss Medical Marijuana
Charlie Taraboletti
\r\n Bartlesville's State Senator, Julie Daniels will head to the capitol today for another meeting of the Legislative Working Group on Medical Marijuana. This morning's session will feature presentations and questions and answers with represenatives from the Department of Public Safety, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics & Dangerous Drugs, the District Attorneys Council, and Local Law Enforcement. The meeting will be live streamed on the Oklahoma Senate website: www.oksenate.gov.
« Back to News