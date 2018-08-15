Posted: Aug 15, 2018 10:14 AMUpdated: Aug 15, 2018 10:14 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The 110th edition of the Inter-State Fair kicked off in Coffeyville on Tuesday with a whole bunch of "big air" as freestyle motocross riders pulled various tricks while airborne. A group of ten freestyle riders, many with résumés from past X-Games and Nitro Games, entertained the crowd with an hour and a half of tricks such as the cliffhanger, one-handed and double grab heart attack, gigantic kiss of death, super can, heel clicker, dead body, and Indian back flip.

They rode their bikes up ramps, jumping forty feet high, landing on a steel platform, spanning seventy-five feet from the first ramp to the landing platform, much to the delight of fans.

The riders entertained with three different contests: freestyle, best trick, and best whip contest.