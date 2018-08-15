Posted: Aug 15, 2018 10:17 AMUpdated: Aug 15, 2018 10:17 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

President Trump a bill sponsored by Congressman Markwayne Mullin into law. The preseident signed H.R. 5554, the Animal Drug and Animal Generic Drug User Fee Amendments of 2018. First authorized in 2004, Animal Drug User Fee Agreements and Animal Generic Drug User Fee Agreements give the Food and Drug Administration authority to collect user fees from sponsors to help speed the approval process for new drugs for pets and animals.

Mullin says the reauthorization of ADUFA and AGDUFA is crucial for farmers and ranchers. According to the congressman, the user fee agreements keep prices for animal medications and treatments down while driving innovation to develop more advanced treatments in the future. Mullin says our food supply sustains much of our country's economic livelihood, especially in Oklahoma. He thanked President Trump for signing his bill into law so that Oklahoma's farmers and ranchers can continue to keep their animals healthy.

The House Energy and Commerce reviewed a discussion draft of the legislation in March 2018. Congressman Mullin formally introduced H.R. 5554 in April 2018 alongside Congressman Kurt Schrader of Oregon.