Posted: Aug 15, 2018 11:19 AMUpdated: Aug 15, 2018 11:35 AM

Garrett Giles

14 counties in northeastern Oklahoma have ideas in place for a long range transportation system. Washington County sits within the counties they want to have in that plan for the transportation system through the Regional Transportation Planning Organization.

Washington County Commissioner Mitch Antle says work with Washington County and Nowata County will begin this year.

Work to join the northeast region of Oklahoma with the Regional Transportation Planning Organization started with Rogers County last year. Work through Washington County and Nowata County is expected to be completed by 2020.

Once completed, Antle says the organization will move east then south to pick up the remaining 11 counties. The 14 counties will join the 3 current areas in the state that make up the Northern Oklahoma Regional Transportation Planning Organization (NORTPO).