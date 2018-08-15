Posted: Aug 15, 2018 2:57 PMUpdated: Aug 15, 2018 3:00 PM

Garrett Giles

A community college in Bartlesville aspires to rebuff the careers of area adults. Tri County Tech's Business Development Specialist Kyle Ppool says that Tri County Tech's re-buffering method allows people to flex their skills around what they already know. TCTC aims to promote people and bring more money home to people and their families.

Adult classes have started, and Ppool says there's no better time than now to improve upon one's ambitions in their work field. Tri County Tech offers in-house finanacial assistance for their programs and they work around the schedules of those still needing to work while taking classes.

Ppool says that Tri County Tech is in the business of improving lives through what they have to offer.