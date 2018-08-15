Posted: Aug 15, 2018 5:23 PMUpdated: Aug 15, 2018 7:19 PM

Garrett Giles

A monster truck driver prepares for an event at the Osage County Fairgrounds. Kansas City, Missouri native and monster truck driver Darren Migues say he will drive in the O'Reilly Auto Parts Monster Truck Shootout in Pawhuska.

Migues says the drivers plan on putting out the trucks at Casey's General Stores in Bartlesville, Dewey and Pawhuska.

The event will feature monster trucks called Scarlet Bandit, Nitro Menace, Jailbird, and world champion Bounty Hunter. Lawn mower races will also be at the O'Reilly's Auto Parts Monster Truck Shootout. The event starts on Saturday, Aug. 18 and the doors will open at 5 p.m.

Ticket prices at the door will cost fifteen-dollars and twelve-dollars online at stubwire.com. VIP tickets are being sold at Casey's General Stores in Bartlesville, Dewey, and Pawhuska and at O'Reilly's locations in the area for twenty-five dollars.

VIP perks include one free drink, a free pizza slice, a limited edition MTS t-shirt, and an upfront box seat. People have to bring their own chairs for the box seat spots. The VIP Pit Party time has been scheduled from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. with the General Admission Pit Party to follow from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.