Posted: Aug 16, 2018 3:12 AMUpdated: Aug 16, 2018 3:12 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The former owner of Bartlesville's Alfredo's restaurant, 73 year-old Alfredo Herrera of Bartlesville is indicted in Tulsa Federal District Court. United States Attorney Trent Shores announced that a federal Grand Jury indicted 22 people for their roles in drug trafficking and money laundering operations that included the use of Casa Herrera, a local money remitter business.

The two Indictments charged Herrera, 60 year-old Domingo Aguirre of Tulsa, and 53 year-old Javier Passement of Tulsa with violating federal money laundering and drug conspiracy statutes. Herrera is the owner and operator of Casa Herrera. Aguirre and Passement worked as employees of Casa Herrera. The Grand Jury also indicted 65 year-old Pedro Perez, Jr. of Broken Arrow, who owns and operates Servicios Perez, another local money remitter business alleged to have laundered drug proceeds to a Mexican source of supply. The Indictments allege that these money remitter businesses distributed large quantities of methamphetamine throughout Tulsa and surrounding areas.

United States Attorney Shores says drug abuse in our country is an epidemic. He says we must dismantle the criminal organizations bringing drugs into our communities. This Indictment is a step toward disrupting the flow of methamphetamine from Mexican sources of supply into northeast Oklahoma.

Assistant Special Agent in Charge DEA – Oklahoma, Richard W. Salter Jr.says the Drug Enforcement Administration appreciates the extensive collaborative effort of our local, state, and federal partners that resulted in the successful federal indictment of 22 defendants in this multi-jurisdictional case which targeted a Mexico-based methamphetamine distribution organization with direct ties to Mexican Cartel sources.