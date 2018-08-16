Posted: Aug 16, 2018 7:22 AMUpdated: Aug 16, 2018 7:22 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A Khaki Campbell duck won his owner two prizes at the poultry show at the 2018 Inter-State Fair in Coffeyville this week.

Johnny Parker of Nowata won the Champion Water Fowl and Best of Show with his Khaki Campbell Duck. The sixteen-year-old youth enjoyed chickens, then his interest turned to ducks after his mother, Amy Parker, got some. The family has had ducks for about seven years, and of the thirty ducks at the Parker farm, they are owned mostly by his mom.

Johnny Parker will is a junior at Nowata High School and he loves band. He plays percussion and is part of the marching band. One of the percussion instruments he plays is the quint tenor drums.

He's also shown his ducks at the Nowata County Free Fair and would like to expand his showing to other fairs beyond Nowata and Coffeyville. In addition to his mom, Johnny's dad is Rick Parker. He has an older brother, Seth Parker.