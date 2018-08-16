Posted: Aug 16, 2018 12:17 PMUpdated: Aug 16, 2018 12:39 PM

Garrett Giles

Classes start for most schools such as Bartlesville, Dewey, Nowata and Pawhuska today. Pawhuska Superintendent Dave Cash will also start his first regular school day with the Pawhuska school district.

While Pawhuska has has every teacher position filled in their schools, Cash says the hiring process hasn't been a walk down the hallway.

Cash says that Oklahoma has caused strained for itself by not keeping up with the shift in teacher pay that surrounding states have exercised, stating "we've [hurt] ourselves." With the responsibilities and reliabilites teachers faced, Cash says teachers didn't get rewarded enough money to have a decent standard of lving before the most recent teach pay raise.

Apart from pay scale issues, Cash says that the state has to do away with the red tape, the hassles, and the hoops teachers jump through. Cash believes that Oklahoma legislatures should cutback on the laundry list of requirements that have been past in the last decade.

Doing everything possible for teachers to enjoy where they work is what Cash believes school districts and legislatures have to do. He also adds that teachers are the face of the school.

To start the day, Cash says he would greet people at the door to welcome in a new school year and a new era.