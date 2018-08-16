Posted: Aug 16, 2018 1:49 PMUpdated: Aug 16, 2018 1:57 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man who claims he was assaulted was arrested for an attempted vehicle burglary and was brought in on a criminal arrest warrant. Stuart Martin stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing a charge of vehicle burglary.

Acceding to an affidavit, a man reported to have seen Martin walking near his residence. Martin approached a Ford pickup truck that was in the driveway and started the engine. The man rushed out of the residence toward Martin and a fight began. The man’s brother was involved as well.

Martin claims that he was visiting a female friend that also lives at the residence. He said that he got into the truck and turned it on to alert her that he arrived. Martin claims that he was confronting the other two men about stolen property of his when he was assaulted.

The woman confirmed that she was the only permitted to use the truck. The registered owner had given her permission to use the truck because he was in the military and not in town.

The incident in question took place on June 25.

Bond for Martin was set at $1,500.