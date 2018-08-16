Posted: Aug 16, 2018 3:40 PMUpdated: Aug 16, 2018 3:51 PM

Garrett Giles

School safety takes top priority after the Luther High School stabbing started off the school year in central Oklahoma.

Captain Rocky Bevard with the Bartlesville Police Department says that the public has the eyes and ears to help police prevent such crimes from taking place in the Bartlesville community where the 2018-2019 school year has started. Any red flags that people see or hear ought to be reported to the police department immediately, Capt. Bevard says.

A teacher pulled the suspect off the victim when the attack began that placed the school in a lockdown situation. Teachers and faculty associated with the Luther school district recently had trained for active threats before the start of the school year.

Investigators then said a 14-year-old girl had been airlifted to a nearby hospital after receiving multiple stab wounds from a male classmate.

The suspect has been thrown into a juvenile detention center. The condition of the girl has not been released and officials do not know about the relationship between the two teens.