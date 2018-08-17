Posted: Aug 17, 2018 9:18 AMUpdated: Aug 17, 2018 12:09 PM

Garrett Giles

A new school year means local law enforcement will monitor school zones. Captain Rocky Bevard with the Bartlesville Police Department says that officers will monitor the main thoroughfares in Bartlesville the most including Madison, Johnstone, and Silver Lake Boulevards. The police department receives the most speeding traffic complaints the previously listed locations.

Captain Bevard asks people to slow down in residential areas, and watch for students crossing streets. He adds that drivers should avoid speeding by stopped buses with red flashing lights. All traffic behind stopped buses must remain stopped behind those buses. Vehicles should certainly stop when directed to do so by any personnel trafficking school traffic.

For more information, Capt. Bevard says people can talk to the Bartlesville Police Department on their Bartlesville Police Department Facebook page. The Bartlesville Police Department also takes calls for tips on traffic monitoring at 918-338-4050.