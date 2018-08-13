Posted: Aug 17, 2018 12:50 PMUpdated: Aug 17, 2018 12:53 PM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma’s governor race heats up as Mick Cornett prepares for the primary runoff election against Kevin Stitt. Cornett’s wife Terri has helped him with his campaign run for governor by leading The Women for Mick coalition, spmetimes called "Chicks for Mick."

Terri Cornett says that women have a voice in the upcoming primary runoff election, especially since 52-percent of those registered to vote in Oklahoma are women.

Former Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett currently contends with Kevin Stitt for the Republican nomination for governor. If Cornett advances past Stitt, he will face off against Democratic Party nominee and former state attorney general Drew Edmondson.

The election for governor will be held on Nov. 6.