Posted: Aug 17, 2018 2:30 PMUpdated: Aug 17, 2018 2:30 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested on Friday morning after eluding police and feloniously possessing a firearm. Dwight Cheeseman stood before a judge at the Washington County courthouse facing three separate charges stemming from the incident.

According to court documents, Cheeseman was rising a motorcycle on Adams Boulevard and fail to stop after officer turned on his overhead lights to perform a traffic stop. Police found a Berretta PX4 Strom gun in his possession as well.

This prompted a felony charge because Cheeseman had been previously convicted of a felony in 2017 stemming from an altercation at a bar.

Cheeseman other charges of eluding and driving with a suspended license were both classified as misdemeanors.

His bond was set at $5,000.