Posted: Aug 17, 2018 5:51 PMUpdated: Aug 17, 2018 6:34 PM

Garrett Giles

The Public Works team in Dewey progresses with their construction of a new police station. At the worksite, City Manager Kevin Trease says that roughing for plumbing is underway and that he hopes the flooring will be poured in a couple weeks.

Trease says that the police station will have more room to operate when the work is completed. The current police station is approximately 900-square feet and the new police station will be approximately 5,000-square feet. The added space for the police department is intended for efficiency and better organization.

Work for the new police station has already improved old sewer and water lines for both the upcoming police station and the next door fire department. A twelve-inch water main has been replaced as well.

Trease says they hope to have everything done and the police department moved into their new workplace sometime in November depending on how things go. Worst case scenario, Trease says work for the new police station should be complete by the beginning of 2019.