Posted: Aug 17, 2018 8:29 PMUpdated: Aug 17, 2018 8:30 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata Ironmen got some game action under their belts on Friday night as they hosted Oklahoma Union, Pawhuska and Tulsa Union junior varsity in a scrimmage.

Nowata shined in a mini game against the Cougars. Returning starting quarterback Skylar Thornton connected with senior wide receiver Nick Steigerwald on two separate long touchdown passes. Tailback Jace McKisson found the endzone on the ground as well.

Defensively, Josiah Clark forced a fumble from his linebacker position and Gage Littlefield had an interception.

Nowata struggled in the trenches in another mini game against Pawhuska moving the sparingly.

As for the Huskies, they shined in a full-field game against Tulsa Union's JV team. Pawhuska scored a late touchdown on a screen pass in a simulated two-minute drill.

Oklahoma Union's best success on the night came on the ground as they showed several unique looks in the running game.