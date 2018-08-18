Posted: Aug 18, 2018 3:19 AMUpdated: Aug 18, 2018 3:19 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Truity Credit Union re-affirmed its commitment to donate 200 thousand dollars to programs that benefit Bartlesville School District students, parents, teachers, and schools.

Senior Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer of Truity, Rick Loyd spoke at the district's Back-to-School rally on Monday. Loyd highlighted a new #truitylovesteachers hashtag and announced that Truity would again give every teacher in the school district a 50-dollar bill to spend as they see fit.

Loyd reminded his audience that anyone with a Truity Credit Union checking account can sign up for the Bruin Spirit Card. When they do, they receive 50 dollars in their account and 50 dollars go to Bartlesville Public Schools. The Spirit Card program has raised more than 70 thousand dollars for the student activities and athletics since 2009.