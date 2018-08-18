Posted: Aug 18, 2018 3:23 AMUpdated: Aug 18, 2018 3:23 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Washington County Board of Commissioners will take action on a Memorandum of Agreement with the Cherokee Nation on Monday morning. The agreement, if it is approved, will take effect on October first and run through the end of September. The board will also hear a presentation from IT Systems Coordinator, Rene Herd regarding phone and computer service. Monday morning's meeting is set for 9:30 at the courthouse administrative center.