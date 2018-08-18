Posted: Aug 18, 2018 3:47 AMUpdated: Aug 18, 2018 3:47 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville School Board will take action on a proposal to appoint Andrea Nightingale to fill the unexpired term for office number 6 on the board Monday night. Nikki Benson resigned hear seat on the board last month. Benson moved outside the boundaries for the seat on the board and no longer was eligible to serve that part of the school district.

The board will also take action to ratify the negotiated agreements with the Bartlesville Education Association and the Bartlesville Education Classified Personnel Organization.

Monday night's board meeting is set for 5:30 at the Education Service Center on South Jennings.