Posted: Aug 19, 2018 12:00 PMUpdated: Aug 19, 2018 3:13 PM

Evan Fahrbach

A 54-year-old man was shot and killed in Bartlesville early on Sunday.

According to Bartlesville police, at around 3:00 AM a man was shot while confronting people who were breaking into cars on Tuxedo Boulevard and Martin Lane. That is in an area just north of Adam's Golf Course in Bartlesville.

There were three suspects that the victim was trying to confront when he was shot.

Bartlesville police are now asking any homeowners in town to check their home surveillance systems to see if they have video of the suspects checking car doors before 3:00 AM on Sunday.

According to Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings, investigators are continuing to work the case by following leads and reviewing some video that has already been recovered.

Hastings talks about the situation as of Sunday evening.

No video surveillance evidence will be released to the public at this time, and the identity of the victim is not being released.

Hastings said that people should avoid confronting thieves and any questionable activity should be called into the police immediately.

BPD asks that any information be reported to the police at 918-338-4001

We will have more information as it is available.