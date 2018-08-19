Posted: Aug 19, 2018 1:08 PMUpdated: Aug 19, 2018 1:09 PM

Garrett Giles

Several items find their way on the regularly scheduled 9:30 a.m. Washington County Commissioners meeting for Monday. A presentation by IT Systems Coordinator Rene Hurd regarding phone and computer services will be heard. They will also have resolutions regarding transfer of funds from the Washington County Treasurer.

A schedule for federal awards ending the fiscal year for June 30, 2018 will be given, and a contract with Addendum from Schindler Elevator Corporation for the Washington County Administration Building will be discussed.

To follow, a memorandum agreement between the Cherokee Nation and Washington County for will October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019 will take place. Then there will be discussion on a request for allocation of the Alcoholic Beverage Tax.