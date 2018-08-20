Posted: Aug 20, 2018 8:24 AMUpdated: Aug 20, 2018 8:24 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Police continue to investigate a Friday night accident that killed an Ochelata woman a tenth of a mile north of Avant in Osage County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports a vehicle driven by 40 year-old Marsha Ranae Lease was eastbound on State Highway 11 when it went off the road to the left. The Ford Trac rolled multiple times before it came to rest on is wheels. Lease was thrown about 30 feet from the vehicle.

Lease died at the scene as a result of massive injuries. The vehicle was equipped with seatbelts but they were not in use at the time of the accident.