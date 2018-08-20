Posted: Aug 20, 2018 10:18 AMUpdated: Aug 20, 2018 10:18 AM

Max Gross

Two members were appointed to the E911 committee at Monday’s meeting of the Nowata County Commissioners.

Helen Adams and Rocky Seals were appointed as citizen members of the committee. Chairman Doug Sonenberg stated that they will search for three more members of the committee. Ideally these members would have a background in law enforcement or emergency services. The commissioners hope to fill the remaining positions at next week’s meeting.

Also, an agreement with was reached with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife in order to share construction responsibilities on county roads. Another memorandum of agreement was reached with the Cherokee Nation.

Nowata County is also operating without an emergency manager. Anyone interested is encouraged to apply.

The Nowata County Commissioners will meet again next Monday at 9:00 a.m.