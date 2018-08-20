Posted: Aug 20, 2018 12:53 PMUpdated: Aug 20, 2018 12:56 PM

Garrett Giles

The allocation of the Aug. 13 certified Alcoholic Beverage Tax gets approval at the Washington County Commissioners meeting Monday.

With the passage of the Alcoholic Beverage Tax allocation, Washington County Commissioner Mike Dunlap discussed the cigarette tax that dipped 54-percent recently. Dunlap says that despite the lack of funds from the cigarette tax, the Washington County Commissioners will find a way. The funds for the cigarette tax were meant to generate revenue for education and health.

On top of the allocation of the Alcoholic Beverage Tax, the passed a memorandum agreement between the Cherokee Nation and Washington County for October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. The commissioners also passed a transfer of funds around 8,000-dollars from the Washington County Treasurer.