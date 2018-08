Posted: Aug 20, 2018 1:16 PMUpdated: Aug 20, 2018 1:16 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville firefighers put out a fire at a house at 4th and Quapaw Monday afternoon. The fire call came in just after 1 o'clock. Firefighers had very little trouble putting out the blaze. No one was injured fighting the fire. Fire Chief John Banks says the investigation into the cause of the fire is pending.