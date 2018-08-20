Posted: Aug 20, 2018 2:12 PMUpdated: Aug 20, 2018 2:16 PM

Garrett Giles

The Legislative Working Group on Medical Marijuana task force holds more meetings at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

Bartlesville’s State Senator Julie Daniels has attended multiple Legislative Working Group on Medical Marijuana meetings and says they will continue to meet every Wednesday in the foreseeable future. She will also attend a meeting in Bartlesville with city officials on Monday night so she can tell city officials what she knows and she will take their questions to the task force come Wednesday.

The purpose of the task force meetings has been to discuss issues surrounding medical marijuana and eventually craft legislative recommendations. Senator Daniels says that the task force should hear more from city officials, planning committees, medical professional, realtors, and businesses to hear their voices with the matter as well.