The victim in a case hides keys from a defendant in a domestic abuse case in Bartlesville. Cecil Harold Wilson from Bartlesville came home from a bar and asked his ex-spouse for keys to his pick-up to leave when he came home. Feeling as if Wilson wasn’t sober enough to drive, the victim hid the keys from him.

According to an affidavit, Wilson then pushed the victim to the floor, holding his left forearm over the victim’s throat while asking for the keys. The victim says she yelled at Wilson several times that she couldn’t breathe twice before running out of air. Wilson then moved his forearm and placed his left hand over her throat before strangling the victim further, yelling for his keys.

Bond for Wilson was set at $10,000 and the court says that he shall have no contact with the victim.

Wilson’s next court date is scheduled for Aug. 31.