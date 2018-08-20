Posted: Aug 20, 2018 5:57 PMUpdated: Aug 20, 2018 5:57 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Andrea Nightingale is the newest member of the Bartlesville School Board. Nightingale took the oath of office at the beginning of Monday night's board meeting. Nightingale fills the vacancy created when Nikki Benson resigned her post on the board. Benson had moved and was no longer eligible to serve. While Benson is still a Bartlesville resident, board seats represent specific regions of the district and she had moved out of the neighborhood area her seat represents.

Benson had also served as the Clerk of the Board. The board elected Allison Clark and the new clerk.