Posted: Aug 20, 2018 6:03 PMUpdated: Aug 20, 2018 6:03 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville School Board took time Monday night to honor High School Science Teacher and finalist for the title of Oklahoma Teacher of the Year, Warren Neff. Principal, LaDonna Chancellor presented Neff to the board, telling membes how his physics students bragged on hi m recently.

Chancellor told the board each of Neff's students come out of his classes excited about course content because he works to find how to relate course content to each student.