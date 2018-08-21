Posted: Aug 21, 2018 11:00 AMUpdated: Aug 21, 2018 11:00 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Railroad officials notified the Bartlesville Police Department that at approximately 3:30 to 4:00 this afternoon that there will be two large trucks arriving at Frank Phillips and the railroad tracks. The trucks will offload items for the railroad.

According to the notice, it will take approximately an hour to 90 minutes to take the items off the trucks. Both lanes of Frank Phillips will be closed during that time.

Please plan accordingly using alternate routes