Posted: Aug 21, 2018 11:31 AMUpdated: Aug 21, 2018 11:31 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Close to 100 business men and women were at the Bartlesville Bruin kick-off luncheon at Hillcrest Country club.

Coach Blankenship addressed the crowd, creating a lot of energy with the anticipation of the 2018 campaign.

Winning the first game in 10 days, winning rivalry games, then conference games, and ultimately a state championship are the stated bruin goals. Blankenship invited any fan, citizen, or alum to come by any practice throughout the season.

The team captains talked about the difference between previous years and the new positive mind set the new coaching staff has initiated for the program.