Posted: Aug 21, 2018 2:35 PMUpdated: Aug 21, 2018 3:01 PM

Garrett Giles

A position within the Bartlesville Police Department ranks remains vacant. Bartlesville's Vice Mayor John Kane says that the city has taken the hiring of a new police chief to replace the hole officer Tom Holland left seriously. A third party search committee has been put in place to help the city be thorough with their decision.

When speaking about the police chief position, Vice Mayor Kane reflected on the "shocking weekend" in Bartlesville that saw both Cleo "Cotton Bowl" Lewis and Greg Midell die due to crime related matter Saturday and Sunday. Kane encourages the community to lift up their prayer to the families that will forever be impacted by this weekends events.

In addition to those comments, Kane commended Bartlesville police and the investigation team for being so willing to step up. They placed the suspects in custody shortly after the crimes occured last weekend. Justice, vice mayor Kane says, is a process that need no be delayed.