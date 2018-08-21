Posted: Aug 21, 2018 2:41 PMUpdated: Aug 21, 2018 3:07 PM

Garrett Giles

Stress tends to build when the school year rolls around, according to the Family Crisis and Counseling Center in Bartlesville.

Victim Support Specialist Melissa Rupprecht says that domestic abuse can occur when more stress related issues surrounding school activities impact the lives of parents. Rupprecht says the Family Crisis Counseling Center helps families develop coping skills to work through situations like stress and abuse.

Domestic abuse and stress among the family impacts students who witness what happens at home because their grades either begin to slip or they start acting out in class. Rupprecht adds that students may not pay attention in class because they put all their attention on what has happened at home.