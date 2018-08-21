Posted: Aug 21, 2018 2:47 PMUpdated: Aug 21, 2018 2:47 PM

Garrett Giles

The 5th Annual Free Health Fair in Bartlesville takes over this Saturday, Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center.

Registered nurses Anna Debough and Stacy Garrett with the Community Care Transition Team say they will still implement their new "Bag It, Bring It" campaign telling people to bring their medication to any medical visit they have scheduled. Stacy Garrett says that learning about medication safety makes the individuals who attend heroes.

Several booths offering medical information anywhere from colon cancer to diabetes and so forth will be offered at the event including a free disposal booth for those wanting to dispose of expired and unwanted medications.

Free entertainments including the Tallgrass Bell Ringers, an Air Evac helicopter, the Backwoods Tripp'n team, a food truck, bingo and door prizes will be offered at the Free Health Fair.