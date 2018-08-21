Posted: Aug 21, 2018 3:26 PMUpdated: Aug 21, 2018 3:35 PM

Max Gross

More details have emerged in the Saturday shooting death of a 53-year-old Bartlesville man. Tyler Thomison, Thomas Alexander and a seventeen-year-old male appeared at Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday in front of special judge Kyra Franks over a teleconference from the Washington County Detention Center.

According to an affidavit, surveillance video shows the three co-defendants entering the area in a silver 2015 Nissan Altima. Thomison and the juvenile exited the vehicle and began checking for unlocked vehicles to burglarize. Alexander remained in the car with the engine running.

Thomison and the juvenile were checking cars on Martin Place. They had targeted this area in particular because it was known to be a wealthy neighborhood.

Police documents claim that the victim was inside of his garage working. Thomison claims he and the juvenile kept walking down the street when Thomison was told to run. Thomison followed the orders of the juvenile and jumped over a fence.

Thomison then claims to have heard a single gunshot. He ran for the car and regrouped with Alexander and the juvenile. The juvenile claims the victim tried to hit him with a bat so he fired a shot at him. Alexander claims the juvenile yelled an expletive before firing the shot.

53-year-old Gregory Meidl was ruled dead at the scene due a single gunshot to the head.

Thomison claims that he knew about the weapon before the incident and the juvenile had talked about hiding it afterward. Alexander dropped the juvenile off at his home with the gun still in his possession before returning to his apartment.

Nowata Police then conducted a traffic stop on Thomison. Officers informed him that he was seen on surveillance video. Thomison then started crying and admitted his account of the events to police.

He later confirmed the identity of the juvenile in a police lineup.

Alexander later came into contact with police. He admitted that he was the driver and claimed that he went out with the intention of burglarizing cars but did not intend for anyone to get hurt. He was unaware of any firearms in the vehicle before or after the accident.

Bonds for Alexander and Thomison were set at $250,000. A $500,000 bond was set for the juvenile because of his role as the alleged shooter. All three co-defendants will have charges presented by the State of Oklahoma on Thursday, August 23 at 1:15 p.m.