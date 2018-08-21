Posted: Aug 21, 2018 3:41 PMUpdated: Aug 21, 2018 3:41 PM

Max Gross

A man was arrested after stealing a pickup truck from the Copan Public Schools bus barn. Jeramiah Tatum stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse facing charges of larceny of a vehicle and leaving the scene of a private property accident.

According to an affidavit, a Ford F350 pickup registered to Copan Schools was found in a ditch within Dewey city limits. The school claims to have last seen the truck on Friday afternoon and was found on Saturday morning.

Tatum had crashed the pickup truck in front of a man’s house in the early hours of Saturday morning. Tatum asked the man for help as the pickup was stuck in the man’s yard after striking his mailbox.

Tatum gave his information to the man after the incident. A juvenile passenger claims he and Tatum left the scene and crashed the truck where it was found in the ditch.

Tatum was placed under arrest on Monday and admitted to taking the truck from Copan.

Bond for Tatum was set at $10,000.